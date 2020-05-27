CRAWFORD COUNTY (KDKA) — The state Department of Agriculture says to throw out Pot O’ Gold Dairy products that were not properly pasteurized.
On Wednesday, a release said the products were sold in Crawford, Erie, Forest and Venango counties.
“Recalled products include whole milk with sell-by dates of May 21, 2020 and June 5, 2020; chocolate milk with sell-by date May 22, 2020; 2% milk with sell-by date May 16, 2020 and skim milk with sell-by date May 16,2020. Products may be in glass bottles labeled Pot O’ Gold Dairy, Bear Lake, Warren County, but bottle caps will be labeled with the Crawford County location,” the release said.
The release said no illnesses have been reported.
More information about impacted products can be found below.
