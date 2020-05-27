BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 New Death, Cases Grow To 1,828
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities in Washington County are combing through Mingo Creek County Park today, looking for a missing man.

The National Guard and state police have been called in to assist Washington County sheriff’s deputies with the search near Eighty-Four.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials tell KDKA’s Paul Martino they are looking for a man in his mid-30s who went missing on Tuesday. They are concerned because it’s believed he could harm himself.

Crews are having a difficult time because of the rough terrain in the 2,400-acre park.

The man’s car has been recovered.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

