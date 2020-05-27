Comments
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Authorities in Washington County are combing through Mingo Creek County Park today, looking for a missing man.
The National Guard and state police have been called in to assist Washington County sheriff’s deputies with the search near Eighty-Four.
Officials tell KDKA’s Paul Martino they are looking for a man in his mid-30s who went missing on Tuesday. They are concerned because it’s believed he could harm himself.
Crews are having a difficult time because of the rough terrain in the 2,400-acre park.
The man’s car has been recovered.
