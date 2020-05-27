PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh announced more than 60 parishes will merge into 15 on July 1. These mergers will bring the number of parishes down from 152 to 106.
“This has not been a simple task,” Bishop David Zubik wrote in a letter to parishioners. “Jesus never promised that it would be easy to carry his message of love and mercy to others.”
Bishop Zubik goes on to say that the merger will position the new parishes for “more effective ministry by addressing financial needs” and “sharing resources.”
Today, Bishop David Zubik announced that fifteen groupings of parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will merge on July 1, 2020, to create fifteen new parishes. https://t.co/fytVTQql5h
— Diocese of Pgh (@DioPitt) May 27, 2020
A press release says the mergers were requested by the priest-administrator of grouping after “extensive consultation” with parishioners. Before approving each request, Bishop Zubik received permission from the diocesan priest council and vicars general.
The full list of parishes merging here.
You must log in to post a comment.