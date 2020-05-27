BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 New Death, Cases Grow To 1,828
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Naked Man, Police Chase, Unity Township, Westmoreland County


WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say a naked man fled his vehicle after leading officers on a chase in Westmoreland County.

(Photo Credit: State Police/Twitter)

On Wednesday, the state police said they responded to Andrew Lane in Unity Township for a suspicious person believed to be removing clothes while in a vehicle.

Police say John Mekic, 34, of Latrobe led police on a chase and then fled his vehicle without his clothes.

He has not been arrested, according to police.

Call 911 with any information.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments