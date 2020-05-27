WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say a naked man fled his vehicle after leading officers on a chase in Westmoreland County.
On Wednesday, the state police said they responded to Andrew Lane in Unity Township for a suspicious person believed to be removing clothes while in a vehicle.
Police say John Mekic, 34, of Latrobe led police on a chase and then fled his vehicle without his clothes.
05/27/20 @ 1707 hrs PSP responded to Andrew Ln, Unity Twp, Westmoreland County for a suspicious person believed to be removing clothes w/ in his vehicle. The suspect John MEKIC, W/N-M-34, of Latrobe lead psp on a chase and fled his vehicle sans clothing. Anyone w/ info call 911 pic.twitter.com/JlVUtO82qx
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) May 27, 2020
He has not been arrested, according to police.
Call 911 with any information.
