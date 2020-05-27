SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State Police and water rescue crews are searching for a missing 15-year-old that was spotted jumping into Jacobs Creek in South Huntingdon Township late on Tuesday night.

The search began just after 11:30 on Tuesday night and crews postponed the search off around 2:00 a.m.

Jacob’s Creek is near Chaintown Bridge Road, at State Route 1041 which is very close to the Westmoreland-Fayette County Line.

Crews searched through the night on ATVs.

According to social media posts, the 15-year-old boy was swimming at the creek earlier in the day with a friend.

KDKA’s Lisa Washington has reached out to State Police for more information.

