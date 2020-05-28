Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There aren’t many more uniquely Pittsburgh things than a parking chair.
A special “chair-ity” auction took place to help the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council and raised more than $17,000.
The auction was a partnership between Visit Pittsburgh and its marketing campaign “Pull Up A Chair, You Are Welcomed Here.”
Pittsburgh artists painted 90 Pittsburgh parking chairs for auction.
The highest-earner was The Heart Chair, selling for $675 and the Andy Warhol Chair sold for $525.
