PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There aren’t many more uniquely Pittsburgh things than a parking chair.

A special “chair-ity” auction took place to help the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council and raised more than $17,000.

The auction was a partnership between Visit Pittsburgh and its marketing campaign “Pull Up A Chair, You Are Welcomed Here.”

Pittsburgh artists painted 90 Pittsburgh parking chairs for auction.

The highest-earner was The Heart Chair, selling for $675 and the Andy Warhol Chair sold for $525.

