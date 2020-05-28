PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Even as Pennsylvania counties begin to move into the “green phase,” large events are still not allowed, and there’s no date for when they will be. That includes large weddings.

Under Gov. Wolf’s guidelines issued yesterday, “any gathering for a planned or spontaneous event of greater than 250 individuals is prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to, a concert, festival, fair, conference, sporting event, movie showing or theater performance.”

Nina and Maura Cerro have dreamed of their wedding day since they were little girls. And their mom, Janine, was helping make their dreams come true.

“It’s been very difficult,” says Janine Cerro. “I have two great daughters. I mean, there’ve been tears, and we’re trying to work through it.”

Nina and her fiance, Casey Smith, originally planned to get married on June 20, 2020 at Noah’s. When it went bankrupt, they lost $7,000 and rescheduled it somewhere else on the same date with 255 guests.

When the pandemic hit, they moved the reception to August 8, hoping restrictions will be lifted by then, but will still do a small, family-only wedding on June 20.

Nina said, “I was telling my Mom I want to get married on June 20 of this year because I’ve had this date in my head for 18 months, and it would be sad not to get married on this day and wait the whole other year and not begin life as a married couple.”

Janine has moved the date for Nina’s wedding shower three times and finally accepted that the shower will have to be after the wedding.

“I have like 75 people for a bridal shower,” Janine said. “We don’t want to do a drive-by (shower).”

Maura and her fiance, David Depretis are hoping to keep her December date with 290 on the guest list right now. The family is trying to space out the two weddings because many in their large Italian family are invited to both.

Maura said, “I’m nervous, yeah, but you know what, we’ll just take it one day at a time.”

Nina also had to move the location of her honeymoon because of travel restrictions to Jamaica, but at this point, they say they’ll just be happy to begin their life together as a married couple.