PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning on Thursday, Pittsburgh Public Schools will provide families with fresh produce.
Those in need will receive a bag of fruit and vegetables. This produce was made possible thanks to Paragon Foods.
The mixed boxes will contain potatoes, onions, carrots, apples, oranges, pears, tomatoes, and berries.
The distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. and goes until noon.
They will be given out every Thursday for the next six months.
Locations where families can pick up the produce include the parking lots of Carmalt, Faison, Perry, and the Gifted Center.
Families can begin lining up at 10:00 a.m. and the food will be placed in the trunks of their cars.
It will be a first-come, first-serve basis.
