PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh on Friday.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report Alex Azar will be part of a roundtable discussion with members of the Allegheny Conference.
They will discuss what it will take to get Americans back to work safely.
Secretary Azar also plans to meet with leaders at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center, as well as the Beaver County commissioners.
