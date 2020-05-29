PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette and Washington counties.
On Friday, National Weather Service Pittsburgh said up to 1 1/2 inches of rain has been reported and estimated by radar.
The warning is until 10:30 p.m.
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR EC WASHINGTON, SE ALLEGHENY, SW WESTMORELAND, AND NC FAYETTE COUNTIES SW PA UNTIL 1030 PM EDT. UP TO 1.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAS BEEN REPORTED AND ESTIMATED BY RADAR. STAY AWAY FROM STORM DRAINS AND DO NOT DRIVE WATER FLOWING OVER THE ROAD. pic.twitter.com/I7VacDOs7r
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 30, 2020
The advisory is for east-central Washington, southeast Allegheny, southwest Westmoreland and northcentral Fayette counties.
“Stay away from storm drains and do no drive water flowing over the road,” NWS Pittsburgh tweeted.
