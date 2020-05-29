BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Most Of Southwestern Pa. Moving To "Green Phase"
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flood advisory has been issued for parts of Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette and Washington counties.

On Friday, National Weather Service Pittsburgh said up to 1 1/2 inches of rain has been reported and estimated by radar.

The warning is until 10:30 p.m.

The advisory is for east-central Washington, southeast Allegheny, southwest Westmoreland and northcentral Fayette counties.

“Stay away from storm drains and do no drive water flowing over the road,” NWS Pittsburgh tweeted.

