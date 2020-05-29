INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say an Indiana County man attacked three people.
Alvin Keith, Jr. is charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment. He is now in custody.
Police say they were dispatched to a domestic assault in Montgomery Township, Indiana County on Thursday.
Police found three victims, two adult women and one juvenile boy.
“Troopers observed recent injury(ies) to one of the females and the juvenile male. Upon investigation, troopers learned that a physical altercation had occurred at the victims’ residence in which Keith was alleged to have pushed and punched one of the females, shoved the other female, and struck the juvenile male,” the release said.
Police went to Keith’s resident, where he was taken into custody.
You must log in to post a comment.