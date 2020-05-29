



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Penguins Max Talbot and Colby Armstrong joined KDKA’s Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh on Friday’s edition of “Living Room Sports.”

Talbot played in Pittsburgh for six seasons, registering 108 points and was a member of the 2009 Stanley Cup championship team. Armstrong recorded 98 points during his three seasons in Pittsburgh and regularly appears on AT&T Sportsnet’s postgame coverage for the Penguins’ broadcasts.

Talbot and Armstrong were called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton together during the 2005-06 season and they remember it fondly.

Armstrong said, “It was a little stressful, as it always is in your first game. But I had a buddy that got called up on the same day so it made a lot easier.”

Both Talbot and Armstrong had high-profile roommates at one point during their time in Pittsburgh.

Talbot shared a room with Evgeni Malkin while Armstrong roomed with Sidney Crosby.

Talbot joked about why the Penguins were able to bring championships back to Pittsburgh.

“Colby and I showed these guys everything,” Talbot said.

Armstrong and Talbot both had iconic moments while they donned the Penguins’ uniform.

Armstrong scored the first goal in NHL Winter Classic history in 2008 while playing on the same line as Crosby and Malkin.

“That’s like winning the lottery right there,” Armstrong said.

Talbot’s big moment came in the Stanley Cup Final in 2009 when he scored both goals in the decisive Game 7 victory over the Red Wings to clinch the Penguins’ first Stanley Cup since 1992.

“When I look back at that game, it’s really about being a Stanley Cup champion,” Talbot said.

To this day, both former Penguins still have a special place in their heart for the city of Pittsburgh.

“It’s the pride of being a yinzer. That is something that I feel is very special about Pittsburgh,” Talbot said.

Armstrong spoke highly of the people of Pittsburgh when asked about what he loves most about the city.

“It’s a tremendous sports town but the people make it that way. That’s what makes Pittsburgh so great to me,” Armstrong said.

"Living Room Sports" airs each and every Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA and CBSN Pittsburgh.