HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man injured in an apartment fire in Hempfield Township over the weekend has died.
According to state police, 66-year-old Michael Serafin died from his injuries on Tuesday.
The Fire Marshal says the fire started in his apartment in the building along Humpfrey Road in Hempfield Township on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just that unit but smoke damaged the rest of the building.
The ten other residents of the building are now at local hotels.
