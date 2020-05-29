PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is closing Quigley Catholic High School in Beaver County.

In a statement, Bishop David Zubik said, “I acknowledge the great sadness that comes with this announcement for Quigley students and their families, administrators, teachers, staff, and alumni, all who are affected by this very difficult decision. It is heartbreaking for me, as well.”

Bishop Zubik today accepted the formal request to close the school from the Catholic High Schools of the Diocese of Pittsburgh Board of Directors.

Diocese officials cited “declining enrollment, unsustainable cost projections and insufficient funds” as the reasons for closure.

The school is closing at the end of this academic year.

Enrollment for next school year would have only been 93 students.

Bishop Zubik has sent a letter to the school community, saying in part,

“For 53 years Quigley Catholic High School has provided exceptional education for its students in a family atmosphere steeped in Gospel values and the mission of the Catholic Church. Quigley drew its rich educational heritage in Beaver County from its predecessor schools, Mount Gallitzin High School and Saint Veronica High School, my own beloved alma mater. While every difficult decision that I am faced with making weighs very heavily upon me as Bishop, this decision was, without exaggeration, agonizing. As some of you are aware, in my early priesthood I had the great privilege of serving as a faculty member and as vice principal at Quigley Catholic. I do know firsthand the spiritual richness and academic excellence that have defined Quigley over many decades. I pray that, with God’s grace, the Quigley spirit and legacy will remain alive for a long, long time.”

The diocese says they will provide assistance to the students and their families, as well as to teachers and staff looking for jobs at other Catholic schools.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.