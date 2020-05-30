



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be a very pleasant day with high temperatures slightly below normal in the low 70’s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine along with low humidity.

In Florida, the NASA SpaceX launch is set to take place if the weather conditions allow things to happen.

The temperature must have stayed above freezing in the last 24 hours before launch, and must have remained above a 41 degree average in the same period.

The temperature must not exceed 99 degrees for more than 30 consecutive minutes after fueling begins.

Wind must be forecasted to stay under 48 mph for the three hours after fueling begins, and can’t peak higher than 39 mph during launch.

There must be no rain, snow or hail on the launch pad or in the flight path.

Back in Pittsburgh, it’ll be a little cooler on Sunday with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 60’s and mostly sunny.

The first day of Meteorological Summer is Monday starting off June and it’ll also be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be our last dry day with seasonable temperatures.

From there it warms up back to the mid 80’s on Wednesday moving forward with the chance for showers and possible thunderstorms each day.

