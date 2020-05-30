BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Most Of Southwestern Pa. Moving To "Green Phase"
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are working to contain a water main break in downtown Pittsburgh.

A water main break happened in the 500 block of Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh early Sunday morning. Crews have closed the area to allow for repairs.

