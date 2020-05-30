Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are working to contain a water main break in downtown Pittsburgh.
Water main break in the 500 block of Liberty Avenue in Downtown. Crews have that block closed as they do repairs. pic.twitter.com/QLzktbNy2v
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 30, 2020
A water main break happened in the 500 block of Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh early Sunday morning. Crews have closed the area to allow for repairs.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
