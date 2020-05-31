Comments
BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A party in Braddock turned violent overnight.
According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot at a large block party on Fifth Street.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Braddock Mayor Chardae Jones condemned both the violence and the gathering.
“I’m so disappointed in the unauthorized block party that was held in Braddock during a pandemic that black people are dying from. It ended in senseless violence when it wasn’t supposed to be started in the first place,” she said on Facebook.
She also urged those in attendance to go get tested for COVID-19.
