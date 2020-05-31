PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for 20-year-old Brian Bartels for breaking the windows out of a Pittsburgh Police car.

According to Police, Bartels broke the windows against the wishes of peaceful protesters.

Pittsburgh Police, along with Shaler Police, North Hills SRT, and FBI Pittsburgh served a search warrant at a home in Shaler on Sunday.

Bartels was not there but investigators found evidence that linked him to the protests.

He is facing charges institutional vandalism, rioting, and reckless endangerment of another person.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

