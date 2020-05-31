Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting that injured three people at a block party along Kelly Street in Homewood on Saturday night.
Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA that one of the three people are in critical condition, while the condition of the other two is unknown at this time.
There were possibly up to 300 people in attendance at the block party according to police.
The calls reporting the shooting came in around 12:15 a.m.
No one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Police are investigating.
