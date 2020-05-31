



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Port Authority announced that on Saturday night, they suspended services for the evening amid the protests that turned violent in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Port Authority stands with those peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights. Many of them are our regular customers. But our first priority is the safety of our employees. (9/) — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) May 31, 2020

In a Twitter thread, the service explained the decision to protect the safety of their drivers and their riders.

“The decision to suspend service was difficult, but it ensured the safety of our employees and guaranteed that our riders didn’t receive confusing or conflicting information,” read one of the tweets.

Port Authority explained that when the city-wide curfew was put in place, they would not have had enough to time to plan detours, cancel some services, and effectively communicate that to riders.

“Additionally, because the situation (mostly downtown) was changing so rapidly, we couldn’t guarantee that the buses we said would show up actually would,” another of the tweets read. “We also didn’t want our customers waiting in potentially dangerous locations for buses that might never come.”

As of Sunday afternoon, services have resumed as scheduled, but they are unsure of any plans for more demonstrations this evening.

They have said they are working on a plan to maintain as much service as possible, even through a curfew and possible protests.