BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — While things remained peaceful in Pittsburgh on Sunday, protests in Butler City became more aggressive.

According to the Butler County Police Department, eight people were arrested after a crowd became unruly at Diamond Park.

Police say that a protester punched another protester around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police also say that while they were arresting that person, several people began attacking officers on the scene.

Those arrested are facing a variety of charges.

The most severe charge being faced is aggravated assault on a police officer.

