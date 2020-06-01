Comments
FREEPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Over 20,000 free grab-and-go meals were distributed to the Freeport community during the Coronavirus pandemic by the Dynamic Community Foundation.
The Feeding Freeport campaign is slated to end on June 5.
Over the past 12 weeks, over 30 volunteers have helped to prepare home cooked meals everyday.
The program started when schools were canceled and there was a need to help feed the children in Freeport.
During the program’s time, the volunteers have provided home cooked favorites like Beef Stroganoff, Haluski, Pierogis, Chicken & Biscuits and we always have her crowd pleasing Egg Salad Sandwiches.
The program has helped feed families five days per week.
