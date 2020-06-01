PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh protest organizer is going viral for what he did following a peaceful protest.

A group of Pennsylvania State troopers stood guard in an East Liberty Target parking lot during the peaceful protests on Sunday.

After the protest, Alexander Cash, who was one of the organizers, brought over a case of water that was donated to the protesters.

This was how the peaceful protest in East Liberty concluded with one of the organizers giving the state police water that was donated to protesters. #pittsburgh #target pic.twitter.com/5GGgSu0vfZ — Derek (@Beyond_barbells) June 1, 2020

“I know you guys are out here doing your jobs. I’m not mad at you. I’m mad at the ones that are doing it to us, do you understand? We came out here peaceful, and that’s what I’m trying to show ya’ll,” Cash said as he opened the case of water in front of them.

The video has been shared thousands of times around the world and has over one million views on Twitter.

“I know ya’all thirsty. I’m just trying to spread a message okay,” Cash said.