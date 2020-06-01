Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are facing charges for roles they played in Pittsburgh’s protests that turned violent and led to looting on Saturday.
Police say that 21-year old Keith Harris is accused of breaking windows at Starbucks on Penn Avenue and at 7-11. Police say that he also had jewelry in his backpack that they say was stolen from Kashi Jewelers on Fifth Avenue.
Cit Debreuce was also arrested during Saturday’s protests.
Police say that they encountered Debreuce at 7th Avenue and Penn Avenue where several things had been set on fire.
SWAT Teams took Debreuce into custody after they say he failed to disperse, even after tear gas was deployed.
Police say that they found a semi-automatic weapon with ammunition in his backpack.
You must log in to post a comment.