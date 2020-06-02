Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students and teachers at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf are not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of learning.
Teachers say they hold virtual meetings every week for all classes.
There are also recorded lessons for the students to do from home.
Teachers say it was tough to get used to this in the beginning, but the students have adjusted well.
Teachers say they really miss their students, so it’s been nice to see them remotely every week.
You must log in to post a comment.