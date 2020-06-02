PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As protests continue across the City of Pittsburgh speaking out against the death of George Floyd, the Tree of Life congregation is speaking out against his death as well.

A statement released on behalf of the congregation can be seen below:

Tree of Life Congregation is horrified by the murder of George Floyd. We reach out to our African-American friends in this time of pain as our country grieves his death and condemns the scourge of systemic racism. Our Declaration of Independence states: “…that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights…” These words are derived from the book of Genesis, where our Creator created all humanity in the Divine Image. If these words are to have meaning, we must move beyond them being a dream for some and make them a reality for all people. Racism in every form must be stopped.

Tree of Life Congregation Jeffrey Myers released a statement of his own in addition.