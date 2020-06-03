



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the coronavirus pandemic to protests — many business owners tell KDKA they can’t catch a break.

Pittsburgh’s now transitioning to the “green phase” of reopening on Friday.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller explains how a new app called “PittsCurb” wants to help small businesses bounce back and boost sales.

Imagine ordering takeout food from an Oakland restaurant and not worrying about finding a parking spot.

That’s the point of the newly-created app.

“The idea in people’s head that they’re going to swoop in and pick up food quickly and easily from a restaurant might be difficult,” said Brandon Smith.

Fuel & Fuddle owner Brandon Smith does a lot of carry-out business but pays a steep price to GrubHub and other third-party delivery apps.

“If we had a designated spot with an ability to let us know when they arrive, it would be ideal,” said Smith.

Enter “PittsCurb,” a new concept backed by the digital product and engineering firm Headstorm.

Adam Paulisick, the company’s chief product officer, is also a professor at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business. He explains to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller how the app will work, using a prototype website.

“Let’s go ahead and say we chose Apteka, which is a restaurant in the East End. And now I’m going to go ahead and choose what time. I might need a 20-minute quick pickup or curbside pickup,” said Paulisick.

The app displays available city-owned parking spots right near the business that you’re planning to visit. A consumer can purchase just a few minutes for a pick-up order, or businesses can cover the cost to cut out the delivery app middlemen.

“I think the ambition of both the city and the parking authority is summer and not fall, to try to experiment with this and maybe even a little bit earlier,” said Paulisick.

“We’re ready,” said Georgia Petropoulos, executive director of Oakland Business Improvement District. “We’re ready to set aside our parking locations.”

Petropoulos said she can’t wait to watch this transform Oakland and points out the partnership will help Pittsburgh Parking Authority recoup revenue as well.

“The concept you can charge by a 15-minute time frame or half-hour time frame just to get your delivery or pick-up. And to know that there’s dedicated locations that you can go to would entice the customer to come,” said Petropoulos.

The app is not just for restaurants, Paulisick said, but for retail shops, dry cleaners or any interested business in the city.