VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Route 8, Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say a driver was trapped in their car after a crash on Route 8 in Shaler Township.

On Wednesday, the Shaler Township Police Department said Route 8 was temporarily closed between Pennview Street and Glenshaw Crossing due to the single-car crash.

“Single occupant is trapped in the vehicle but is speaking with the responders,” the police said on Twitter.

The road reopened around 8:50 p.m., according to the Shaler police.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments