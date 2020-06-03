SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say a driver was trapped in their car after a crash on Route 8 in Shaler Township.
On Wednesday, the Shaler Township Police Department said Route 8 was temporarily closed between Pennview Street and Glenshaw Crossing due to the single-car crash.
“Single occupant is trapped in the vehicle but is speaking with the responders,” the police said on Twitter.
The road reopened around 8:50 p.m., according to the Shaler police.
