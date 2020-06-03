EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A segment of Center Street off of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh was roped off and closed for several hours on Wednesday morning by State Police.
The forensic unit was seen investigating a dark purple car with Illinois license plates.
State police are seen checking out this dark purple colored car with an Illinois license plate. This is in East Pittsburgh. Working to learn what happened. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7w3k8FuK57
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) June 3, 2020
According to State Police, a couple was at the Sunoco at the intersection of Center Avenue and Grandview Avenue when they confronted a man regarding inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.
As the two men got into a fight, the woman allegedly took out a gun and fired several times in the air to break up the fight.
The names of the suspects have not been made available and State Police are continuing to investigate.
