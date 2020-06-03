PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Meadows Casino will reopen next week, according to upper management at the casino.
The reopening date is slated for June 9 at 12:00 p.m. The casino said it will be following proper guidelines set by local and state officials. A full statement from the Meadows can be read below:
“We expect to reopen The Meadows at Noon on Tuesday, June 9th,” Tony Frabbiele, Vice President and General Manager. “We have been working closely with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. We look forward to sharing details of our property-specific procedures in advance of reopening and welcoming back our team members and customers.”
