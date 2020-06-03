



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is reopening to the public using a “timed ticketing system”

The zoo will reopen to visitor this Friday, June 5, when Allegheny County and much of Southwestern Pennsylvania move to the Green Phase of the governor’s Coronavirus reopening plan.

However, all visitors will need to have a confirmed timed ticket in order to enter and walk around the zoo.

The tickets are available at this link on the zoo’s website.

They are available in two-week increments and zoo officials say they will make modifications as needed.

These areas of the zoo will remain closed to visitors for now:

• Closure of playground areas

• No tram service

• Limited capacity within the park

• Social distancing markers throughout the park

• Closure of log ride

• Closure of zip line

• Single queuing lines

In a news release, zoo officials say, “The safety of our animals, staff, and visitors are top priority. The Zoo will follow and enforce all guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Continued adjustments will be made as state health officials provide further guidance and permissions.”

They ask those who would like to visit to keep checking their website for available dates and times.