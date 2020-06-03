MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Robert Morris University has furloughed employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release on Wednesday, the university furloughed “staff whose workload has significantly diminished as a result of the pandemic, including coaches and other staff” in the athletic department. The release also says the school has eliminated other staff positions.

President Chris Howard and all university cabinet members will take a 5 percent salary cut, the release says.

Robert Morris is also reducing university operating budgets by $3 million and budgeted raises for 2020-21 will be withheld.

“The university has estimated that the financial impact, including housing and dining refunds and loss of revenue from canceled sporting events and concerts, could grow to $10 million by the end of the calendar year,” the release said.

“Furloughed employees will continue to receive any university benefits to which they were entitled before the furlough, and RMU will cover each employee’s share of health insurance and other premiums,” the release added. “Furloughed employees will be called back to work on an as-needed basis as the university gears up for the fall semester.”

