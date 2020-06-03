



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Wolf announced that he has amended the stay-at-home order to end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

“As phased reopening continues and all 67 counties are either in the yellow or green phase by Friday, we will no longer have a stay-at-home order in effect,” Gov. Wolf said. “I remind Pennsylvanians that yellow means caution and even in the green phase everyone needs to take precautions to keep themselves and their communities healthy.”

All green phase and yellow phase counties are not under a stay-at-home order. Since all 67 counties will be in either of those phases on Friday, there is no need for the stay-at-home order, according to Wolf.

Governor Wolf also renewed the COVID-19 disaster declaration originally signed on March 6. The declaration was slated to end on June 4.

“Pennsylvanians have done a tremendous job flattening the curve and case numbers continue to decrease,” Gov. Wolf said. “Renewing the disaster declaration helps state agencies with resources and supports as we continue mitigation and recovery.”