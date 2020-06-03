



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms and severe weather are expected today.

While storms will be possible at any time, especially for communities in what is normally considered the snow belt like Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion counties, the severe storm threat peaks after 5:00 p.m.

Places from Pittsburgh to the south will see the best chance for storms to develop after 5:00 p.m. Large hail and destructive straight-line winds are the main threats for today but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Storms don’t happen without both high heat and moisture and both are setting up this morning across the state. Morning lows are bottoming out near 70 degrees with dew points surprisingly in just the mid-50s as the day kicks off.

The high on Wednesday will be in the mid-to-low-80s. Winds will be out of the west this afternoon with non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 30 miles per hour.

Stormy conditions will stick around on both Thursday and Friday as the cool front stalls.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.