VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:George Floyd, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, protests, Southland Shopping Plaza, West Jefferson Hills School, West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Businesses boarded up their storefronts in preparation for a planned protest scheduled for Wednesday.

One of the places with boarded-up windows is the Southland Shopping Plaza on Route 51.

A flier circulating social media says a peaceful demonstration will begin at noon.

Gordon Food Service is one store closing at 11:00 a.m. ahead of the protest.

It is believed the protest is related to a video of two West Jefferson Hills students that appears to show them mocking the death of George Floyd.

Comments