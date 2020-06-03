Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Businesses boarded up their storefronts in preparation for a planned protest scheduled for Wednesday.
One of the places with boarded-up windows is the Southland Shopping Plaza on Route 51.
A flier circulating social media says a peaceful demonstration will begin at noon.
Gordon Food Service is one store closing at 11:00 a.m. ahead of the protest.
It is believed the protest is related to a video of two West Jefferson Hills students that appears to show them mocking the death of George Floyd.
You must log in to post a comment.