PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department will be treating some storm water catch basins around the city of Pittsburgh to combat the breeding of mosquitos.

The Health Department will be using pesticides to keep mosquitos from potentially spreading diseases like West Nile Virus.

This will be the 19th year in a row that the Health Department will be treating the basins in this manner.

The Health Department says that tests will begin Thursday, June 4 and continue for approximately one week.

Approximately 10,000 catch basins will be treated across and around the city of Pittsburgh.

The product being used, FourStar, is non-toxic to people, pets and aquatic life.

Basins that are treated will be marked with green paint.

The Health Department asks for anyone with information about properties with potential breeding sites for mosquitos to contact the department at 412-687-ACHD (2243).