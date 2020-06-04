GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Gather In Downtown Pittsburgh As Mourners Gather In Minneapolis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team did not announce which player tested positive.

The player who tested positive has recovered and is ‘feeling well.’

The team says that the player who tested positive is not in Pittsburgh and has been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms.

The Penguins say that those who have been in close contact with the player have been notified.

