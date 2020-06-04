Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team did not announce which player tested positive.
The player who tested positive has recovered and is ‘feeling well.’
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 4, 2020
The team says that the player who tested positive is not in Pittsburgh and has been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms.
The Penguins say that those who have been in close contact with the player have been notified.
You must log in to post a comment.