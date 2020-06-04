



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be another warm day with highs in the low 80s and the chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop later in the afternoon with daytime heating.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clairon, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/nuToDL5wPi — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 4, 2020

The biggest threat once again are damaging winds.

The area is under a “Marginal Risk” (1 out of 5) for severe weather so these will be very isolated and short-lived. Small hail also can’t be ruled out.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms stick around for Friday with highs in the mid 80s. By tomorrow evening, things will calm down as a cold front slides through.

A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, but we will clear out for the weekend setting up for gorgeous weather. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s, and then things will cool down a bit to the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

Monday will be around 80 degrees with sunny skies, and Tuesday the dry weather continues but temperatures heat up near 90.

