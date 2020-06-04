PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Health experts know that when people assemble in large groups, the risk for infection increased.

That scenario is being watched by health officials. Will these large gatherings lead to a spike in cases of coronavirus?

Allegheny County officials say if it does happen, they are prepared.

Local leaders, watching the recent events unfold, are noting the actions of most of the demonstrators.

“Most of the folks that we see are wearing their masks, are trying to somewhat become as distant as they can, it’s very difficult when you have those types of crowds,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

The same could be said for those that went to the polls on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, in the election process, people were wearing their masks,” Fitzgerald said. “People were being very responsible, practicing the democratic process, but doing so in a safe and responsible manner.”

Both Fitzgerald and the Allegheny County Department of Health Director Dr. Deborah Bogen are telling the public they prepared for scenarios like this once Governor Wolf made the announcement to go green.

“We have a lot of ability to increase the numbers of case investigators and contact tracers to address any rise that we see so we’re not making any specific changes as a result of the protests,” Dr. Bogen said.

However, green is not a permission slip to be careless.

“The virus has not gone away, we have not developed a vaccine and/or a cure so we really want people to make sure they remain safe,” Fitzgerald said.