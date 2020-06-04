



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big question right now is whether or not is safe to travel, and the answer is that — it depends.

With summer and time at the beach beckoning, the answer would not be an easy one, especially with the CDC saying that staying home is still the safest and best way to protect yourself.

Dr. Susan Guido, a career ER and urgent care doctor understand that people are going to travel. She says that if a beach is your destination, trying to stay six feet away from anyone is key, and if you can stay away from other people, you may be alright to go.

Social distancing on the beach is one thing, but what about accommodations? Dr. Guido says that you should go in prepared.

“Wipe down all the high touch surfaces when you get there. Carry supplies with you to wipe down door knobs, light switches, remote controls, faucets, etc,” Dr. Guido said.

Another thing to keep in mind is the crush at grocery stores near vacation destinations on those first days.

“I would not want to go to one of those grocery stores right now, so can you take enough supplies to at least get you started, can you do take out are questions that should be asked,” said Dr. Guido.

With Universal Studios opening on June 5, and Disney opening on July 11, two popular destinations from Pittsburgh are seeing interest according to AAA in Pittsburgh.

“You have those who are ready to go tomorrow as soon as things open, you have those who are playing the wait and see. I love Disney, I know a lot of people want to go to Disney, but oh my goodness, how are you going to avoid crowds at Disney? How are you going to avoid high touch surfaces?’ asked Marita Williams from AAA.

Dr. Guido says if you are planning to fly and can get on a sparsely populated plane, that’s fine.

For some, the travel motivation may be economic, because vacations are paid for or deposits have been paid.

Each company handles that differently, but some are willing to work with you.

Before you go anywhere, find out the COVID-19 case count and situation at your destination.

