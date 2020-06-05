PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of the coalition Black Women for a Better Education sent Pittsburgh Public School’s board of directors a letter asking them not to renew Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet’s contract.

Hamlet was appointed the position of superintendent back in 2016.

“I’ve had extensive experience with Dr. Hamlet since he’s been here,” said Maria Searcy.

Maria Searcy said she isn’t pleased with what she’s seen.

“I feel that Dr. Hamlet lacks the leadership qualities we need in Pittsburgh to turn our district around particularly, our most problematic schools,” said Searcy.

She and over 50 other black women in the community sent this letter to the Pittsburgh Public Schools board of directors on Monday. The letter outlines the reasons why they feel Hamlet’s contract should not be renewed including the handling of finances, the way the district has handled the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of leadership in the district.

“I have no confidence in the remote learning that can happen in this district for black children to close achievement gaps because we don’t have key personnel in district to do it,” said Searcy.

Amber Thompson has a 4th grader in the district in an autism support program.

“I think Dr. Hamlet hasn’t done enough to respond to our needs as parents, our needs as black and brown children and our needs as children who are part of students with exceptionalities,” said Thompson.

On top of that, the lack of computer access when the Covid-19 pandemic first started.

PPS did not provide a comment on the letter, but did refer KDKA to a news release sent out Thursday stating that the school board will begin reviewing Hamlet’s contract in July. They said the review of his contract is a personnel matter and the school board can’t comment.

The school board must make a decision on whether or not they want to renew Dr. Anthony Hamlet’s contract by February 1 of next year.

His contract expires June 30, 2021.