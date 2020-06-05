COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — Cedar Point and other recreational parks in Ohio are slated to reopen in two weeks.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted that casinos, racinos, amusement and water parks are all included in the reopening plan on Friday.
➡ NEW: Two weeks from today, casinos, racinos, amusement parks, and water parks, will be able to open. In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19. We are approving that plan.
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020
A local Ohio outlet confirmed that Cedar Point would be included as part of the initiative to reopen amusement parks in the state. Reportedly, amusement parks were not included in DeWine’s initial list of public attractions that could reopen released on Thursday.
Zoos, theaters, playgrounds and other indoor and outdoor facilities in Ohio are expected to reopen June 10.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story
