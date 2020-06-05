



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Among the businesses reopening their doors to customers on Friday, a Pittsburgh classic is one of them.

Eat’n Park will be allowing dine-in service once again in the Pittsburgh area.

“The very first Eat’n Park restaurant opened on June 5, 1949 in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. Now, on the 71st anniversary of that date, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests back to our dining rooms,” said Kevin O’Connell, Chief Marketing Officer, Eat’n Park Hospitality Group. “We’re a hospitality company; so we’ve been anxious to get back to the joy of creating smiles in our dining rooms.”

The restaurant company had shifted to a takeout-only model since March, closing more than 20 locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours of operation will be from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. at Eat’n Park locations and precautions in place will include single-use paper menus, plexiglass dividers at registers, and social distancing in waiting areas.

As for The Porch and Hello Bistro hours, those will vary and can be found on their websites.