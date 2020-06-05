



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is closing parts of I-579 next week for construction.

The construction is part of a 29.34 million project, which will lead to new a green space, including the creation of bicycle routes, pedestrian routes and infrastructure for handling stormwater. The project is expected to go from downtown Pittsburgh to the Hill District. Other construction measures will include improving highway lighting, traffic signals, the roadway and more.

The closures will occur overnight June 8 through June 12, depending on weather conditions. Traffic between the Center Avenue exit and the Bigelow Boulevard overpass will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

The department provided the following closure information:

Monday and Tuesday nights, June 8-9 – Northbound closure from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night

Wednesday and Thursday nights, June 10-11 – Southbound closure with intermittent 15-minute stoppages in the northbound direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night

Friday night, June 12 – Southbound closure with intermittent 15-minute stoppages in the northbound direction from 7 p.m. Friday night to 10 a.m. Saturday morning

Detour Instructions

To Continue on Northbound I-579

From northbound I-579, take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue off-ramp

Turn left onto Washington Place

Stay in the left lane and follow signs toward North 579/Veterans Bridge

Take the ramp to North 579/Veterans Bridge

End detour

Northbound I-579 to Bigelow Boulevard

From northbound I-579, take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue off-ramp

Turn left onto Washington Place

Stay in center lane and follow signs for East 380/Bigelow Boulevard

Take the ramp to East 380/Bigelow Boulevard

End detour

Alternate Detour From Westbound I-376 Parkway East to Northbound I-579

Continue past the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) off-ramp

Take the North 279 off-ramp (Exit 70C) toward Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore

Continue onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Stay in the right two lanes toward North 279

Continue onto northbound I-279 (Parkway North)

End detour

Alternate Detour From the Liberty Bridge to Northbound I-579

From the Liberty Bridge, take the East 376 off-ramp toward Oakland/Monroeville/Boulevard of the Allies

At the end of the ramp, turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies toward Downtown Pittsburgh

Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to Commonwealth Place

Turn left onto Commonwealth Place

Take the ramp to merge onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Continue onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Stay in the right two lanes toward North 279

Continue onto northbound I-279 (Parkway North)

End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

All southbound I-579 traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

From southbound I-579, trucks will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)

All southbound I-579, traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn left onto 6th Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)

From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn left onto 6th Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour