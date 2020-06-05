PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is closing parts of I-579 next week for construction.
The construction is part of a 29.34 million project, which will lead to new a green space, including the creation of bicycle routes, pedestrian routes and infrastructure for handling stormwater. The project is expected to go from downtown Pittsburgh to the Hill District. Other construction measures will include improving highway lighting, traffic signals, the roadway and more.
The closures will occur overnight June 8 through June 12, depending on weather conditions. Traffic between the Center Avenue exit and the Bigelow Boulevard overpass will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.
The department provided the following closure information:
- Monday and Tuesday nights, June 8-9 – Northbound closure from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night
- Wednesday and Thursday nights, June 10-11 – Southbound closure with intermittent 15-minute stoppages in the northbound direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night
- Friday night, June 12 – Southbound closure with intermittent 15-minute stoppages in the northbound direction from 7 p.m. Friday night to 10 a.m. Saturday morning
Detour Instructions
To Continue on Northbound I-579
From northbound I-579, take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue off-ramp
Turn left onto Washington Place
Stay in the left lane and follow signs toward North 579/Veterans Bridge
Take the ramp to North 579/Veterans Bridge
End detour
Northbound I-579 to Bigelow Boulevard
From northbound I-579, take the PPG Arena/Centre Avenue off-ramp
Turn left onto Washington Place
Stay in center lane and follow signs for East 380/Bigelow Boulevard
Take the ramp to East 380/Bigelow Boulevard
End detour
Alternate Detour From Westbound I-376 Parkway East to Northbound I-579
Continue past the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) off-ramp
Take the North 279 off-ramp (Exit 70C) toward Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore
Continue onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge
Stay in the right two lanes toward North 279
Continue onto northbound I-279 (Parkway North)
End detour
Alternate Detour From the Liberty Bridge to Northbound I-579
From the Liberty Bridge, take the East 376 off-ramp toward Oakland/Monroeville/Boulevard of the Allies
At the end of the ramp, turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies toward Downtown Pittsburgh
Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to Commonwealth Place
Turn left onto Commonwealth Place
Take the ramp to merge onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge
Continue onto the Fort Duquesne Bridge
Stay in the right two lanes toward North 279
Continue onto northbound I-279 (Parkway North)
End detour
Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)
All southbound I-579 traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
Turn right onto 6th Avenue
Turn left onto Grant Street
Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville
End detour
Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)
From southbound I-579, trucks will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
Turn right onto 6th Avenue
Turn left onto Wood Street
Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
End detour
Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)
All southbound I-579, traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp
Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
Turn left onto 6th Avenue
6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
End detour
Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)
From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
Turn right onto 6th Avenue
Turn left onto Grant Street
Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville
End detour
Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)
From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
Turn right onto 6th Avenue
Turn left onto Wood Street
Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
End detour
Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)
From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue
Turn left onto 6th Avenue
6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard
Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge
End detour
You must log in to post a comment.