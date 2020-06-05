



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookies Chase Claypool and Kevin Dotson joined KDKA’s Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh on Friday’s edition of “Living Room Sports.”

Claypool is a wide receiver and was chosen with the No. 49 pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He grew up in British Columbia, Canada before attending Notre Dame for the past four years, where he compiled 2,619 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

Dotson, an offensive lineman, was selected in the fourth round. He played college football for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and grew up a Steelers fan.

This year’s pre- and post-draft processes were much different due to the coronavirus pandemic. But both players have utilized their time at home to the fullest.

Claypool is in a much different situation than players located in the United States.

“Through this process, I have been trying to work on getting a visa to get me across (to the states) and I essentially did that,” he said.

Dotson said he has been using his time at home to continue training and spend as much time with his family as he can.

“Being able to hang with your family is always a bonus,” Doton said.

Dotson was not one of the 337 players invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. He says that helped drive him leading up to the draft.

“It motivates me to know that all of the hard work I put in does pay off,” Dotson said.

Claypool’s big frame is something the Steelers’ offense has been trying to find, and he believes he can be the answer.

“I can be a red-zone threat and it’s something the team could have done better last year. So I’m looking forward to making that impact,” Claypool said.

Both players had a message for Steelers fans, to show their excitement heading to such a great football organization.

Dotson said, “I guarantee to give you everything I got for every play until I’m done playing.”

“I’m just excited to get to work and bring home the seventh championship,” Claypool said.

