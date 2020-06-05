GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Kick Off Day In Friendship Park In Bloomfield
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Pandemic, Local News, Pittsburgh Port Authority, Port Authority, Social Distancing


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Port Authority announced that all Port Authority buses have plexiglass shields installed.

(Photo Credit: Port Authority Twitter)

The glass is designed to physically distance the drivers from other passengers. Port Authority said as Allegheny County enters the green phase today, it is hoping to keep Port Authority employees safe with this new measure.

Port Authority also reminded patrons that they will be taking regular fare from passengers starting on Monday.

Comments