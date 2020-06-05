Comments
Port Authority also reminded patrons that they will be taking regular fare from passengers starting on Monday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Port Authority announced that all Port Authority buses have plexiglass shields installed.
The glass is designed to physically distance the drivers from other passengers. Port Authority said as Allegheny County enters the green phase today, it is hoping to keep Port Authority employees safe with this new measure.
📢: All of our buses have been equipped with protective Plexiglass driver shields to keep our employees safer as @Allegheny_Co enters the Green Phase. REMINDER: Regular fare collection will begin on Monday, June 8 🚌 pic.twitter.com/qCppUycT4E
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) June 5, 2020
Port Authority also reminded patrons that they will be taking regular fare from passengers starting on Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.