PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As protests regarding the death of George Floyd continue across the nation, the University of Pittsburgh Panthers football team has released an encouraging message on unification and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

The video, approximately four and a half minutes in length, shows players discussing how unity and working together can bring an end to racism in the United States.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi released the video via Twitter Friday morning.

Powerful Message from our players. Very proud of this team! We’re all in this together. #BlackLivesMatter #Unity pic.twitter.com/Xx4TuoG1wu — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) June 5, 2020

Players then reacted on social media, including wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis, who re-posted the video with a message of his own.

Stand up against oppression. “Your voice matters”. ✊🏻✊🏿 H2P https://t.co/vxgE3q7PGw — Shocky Jacques-louis🇭🇹 (@ShockyMVP) June 5, 2020

The video from Pitt football isn’t the only team at the university to take a stand against racism this week, as each sports’ team’s social media page posted a black photo on Tuesday as part of #blackoutTuesday to raise awareness for racism in the U.S.

The Pitt men’s basketball team also released a statement on the death of George Floyd.

The NCAA and Pitt haven’t been permitted to hold practices or team gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Pitt recently announced players may return for on-campus workouts beginning June 8.