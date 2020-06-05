Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first Pittsburgh professional sports team to return to play could be the Riverhounds.
On Thursday, the USL Championship Board of Governors voted to start the 2020 season on July 11.
“Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will work with local and state government officials to determine what requirements it needs to meet to play home games in 2020,” the team said in a statement. “Once the club receives full understanding of these parameters, it will issue ticket updates and policy.”
The Riverhounds are coming off of a season that saw them make a run to the USL Eastern Conference Semifinals where they would fall 2-1 to the eventual USL championship finalists, Louisville City FC in 2019.
