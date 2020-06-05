WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Westmoreland County was among those moved into the “green” phase of reopening on Friday.

Business owners, shoppers and customers say they are looking for some sense of normalcy.

“It’s funny, my favorite color is green,” said Heidi Hamo, owner of Platinum Salon & Spa.

Hamo’s opened her business on Friday after three months of no cuts.

Customers were more than ready.

“Being open today feels like Christmas morning to me,” Hamo said. “We’re busy. The phones have not stopped.”

Coronavirus measures are in place at the salon. Everybody signs in with their own pen and masks are mandatory.

Grabbing a bite in the now-“green” Greensburg means you can sit down and eat.

Reservations are required for some restaurants.

Business owner Many Lux says people are just getting back into the swing of it, and she believes people will be dining in soon.

“It’s been a long 90 days for us. We’re ready to get back rolling, get some revenue in and get back to normal,” said Nick Christofano of Unique Ink Tattoo.

Getting some ink means safety protocol must be in place, but for Christofano that is old news.

“We’re pretty familiar with prevention and cross-contamination … so it’s second nature to us,” he said.

Most businesses say they’re waiting to see if people adhere to social distancing and wear masks.

Businesses made it through one quarantine, but they say they can’t guarantee surviving a second quarantine.