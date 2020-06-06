GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Congressman Conor Lamb Speaks To Protesters In Coraopolis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people are in Bakery Square to protest the death of George Floyd.

“Black lives they matter here,” “No justice no peace,” and other chants were chorused by the crowd repeatedly. Some chants contained expletives about police officers.

Protesters held 8 minutes and 46 seconds of complete silence in honor of George Floyd. Officials say that is how long Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck.

