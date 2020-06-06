PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people are in Bakery Square to protest the death of George Floyd.
Hundreds of demonstrators are currently blocking the intersection of Bakery Square Blvd and Penn Ave. This is a peaceful protest against police brutality. They’re calling for justice for #GeorgeFloyd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1vqTySVWGg
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 6, 2020
“Black lives they matter here,” “No justice no peace,” and other chants were chorused by the crowd repeatedly. Some chants contained expletives about police officers.
Protesters held 8 minutes and 46 seconds of complete silence in honor of George Floyd. Officials say that is how long Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck.
The crowd has fallen into 8 minutes and 46 seconds of complete silence. That’s how long #GeorgeFloyd laid under that officer’s knee unable to breathe. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/07CvQqrZk2
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 6, 2020
